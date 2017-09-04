Man laying in road reportedly opens fire at troopers later apprehended in soybean field
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY - A man was taken into custody after authorities say he fired at state troopers Monday night.
North Carolina Statre Highway Patrol says troopers responded to reports of a man laying in the road on Hull Road. The man started firing shots at the troopers using a long rifle and then took off running.
The man, whose name has not been released, was later found in a soybean field and arrested. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
No word on charges.