Man laying in road reportedly opens fire at troopers later apprehended in soybean field

- A man was taken into custody after authorities say he fired at state troopers Monday night.

North Carolina Statre Highway Patrol says troopers responded to reports of a man laying in the road on Hull Road. The man started firing shots at the troopers using a long rifle and then took off running.

The man, whose name has not been released, was later found in a soybean field and arrested. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

No word on charges.