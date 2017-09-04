Mayoral candidate wants your vote because she's "white"

A long-shot candidate in the Republican Primary Election for Charlotte' mayoral race wants you to vote for her because she's white.

Kimberley Paige Barnette posted to her public Facebook page, "VOTE FOR ME...REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL."

The post has since been changed and Barnette posted a status, reading, in part, "There is a group called Congressional Black Caucus. I'm sorry if I described myself as white and it offended others."

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to Barnette via social media, phone and several stops to her apartment but there has been no response.

Her Republican opponents, however, have not kept quiet about the fringe candidate.

"We're here talking about a candidate that will likely get one percent of the vote, if that," current Charlotte City Council member Kenny Smith said.

Candidate Gary Dunn, another fringe candidate, added to that.

"She's using the race card," Dunn said.

Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Early voting has already begun.