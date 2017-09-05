Suspect in UNC Charlotte professor's killing in custody

- Donny Lewis Franklin, wanted in connection to the murder of his girlfriend, is in police custody, arrest records show.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Franklin, 45, is responsible for the death of 35-year-old Jeanine Skinner. Skinner, a assistant professor of gerontology and psychology at UNC Charlotte, was found dead inside her townhome at the Lofts at Charleston Row Friday.

Officers were responding to a welfare check about 11:30 a.m. when they discovered Skinner's body. CMPD believes it was an act of domestic violence.

Arrest records show that Franklin was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail just before 9 p.m. Monday on a charge of first-degree murder. He was previously wanted by police and was last seen driving a burgundy Jeep with a tag displaying 0512-KN.

The death marks Charlotte's 62nd homicide of 2017.