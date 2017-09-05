11 students taken to hospital after two CMS buses collided

- Authorities said 11 students were transported to the hospital as a precaution after two Charlotte-Mecklenburg school buses crashed into each other.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 at 3800 W Sugar Creek Road.

Witnesses on scene reported one school bus rear-ending the other. Both school buses have minimal damage.

One school bus was carrying six students from University Park Creative Arts. The other school bus was carrying 29 students from James Martin Middle, CMS told FOX 46 Charlotte.

The wreck has since been cleared from the road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.