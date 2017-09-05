Police identify man shot to death in east Charlotte front yard

- The Charlotte-Mecklneburg Police Department has identified a man who was found shot to death last week in the front yard of an east Charlotte residence.

Alvara Lisandro Morales, 31, was shot by an unknown person around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 in the 4000 block of Uppergate Ln., police said.

CMPD tells FOX 46 Charlotte information gathered during the investigation confirmed that Morales sustained multiple gunshot wounds while visiting associates in the area. They believe the incident started out as an argument and escalated, leaving Morales dead.

Police said it's frustrating that people are killing each other over disagreements, and that solutions other than violence should be sought.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Dollar is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.