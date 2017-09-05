Burke County shooting suspect remains at large

- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man in connection to a shooting incident Monday morning that seriously injured another.

Paul Alan Hyler is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 4 on Deer Creek Drive off of Baptist Camp Road.

When deputies arrived on the dead-end road surrounded by woods in the South Mountains, they found Andrew Jackson, 43, had been shot with a handgun in the abdomen and in serious condition.

Because deputies did not know the location of the suspect, thus making the scene unsafe, they transported Jackson to awaiting emergency medical services and he was airlifted to CMC.



The Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation revealed Jackson had been shot by an acquaintance, identified as Hyler, in a domestic dispute where Hyler was residing in a camper trailer. Deputies secured the area and called in Burke County SWAT.

SWAT entered the trailer but Hyler was not inside. A warrant was then issued for Hyler’s arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Hyler is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton-Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous and anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.