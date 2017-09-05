Charlotte man ID'd as body pulled from Lake Norman

- Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Norman over the weekend as that of 29-year-old Jonathan Michael Herran, of Charlotte.

Authorities were called to Oak Tree Rd in Mooresville around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after fisherman and nearby residents found the body floating in a cove of Lake Norman.

Herran has an address in South Charlotte, but has a direct connection to a home not far from where the body was located, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the sheriff's office says all indications are that this is an accidental drowning with no evidence of foul play.