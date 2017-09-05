School community mourns loss of Weddington senior

- Schools across Union County came together today to remember a Weddington High School senior killed in a car crash last week.

Rival schools or not-- on Tuesday, everyone was a Weddington Warrior.

"She was friendly and outgoing," said Weddington Senior and Student Body President Luke Habegger. "She always had a smile on her face."

Pictures, flowers, crosses and memories have now become a make-shift memorial at the crash site-- to remember Weddington Senior Rachel Lucenius.

"Rachel was extremely outgoing, she loved chorus-- she had been in it for four years," said Weddington Guidance Counselor Jackie Washington. "She always had a smile, she was very enthusiastic about life."

It's that enthusiasm that her peers and students at all Union County Schools want the world to remember.

For the past few days, it hasn't mattered whether they're rivals on the football field or the basketball court-- everyone in the Union County School District has been a Warrior.

"We are rivals with a lot of schools when it comes to athletics," said Washington. "But today, it felt like everyone was a Warrior."

While Weddington High School Students were encouraged to wear black in honor of Rachel's memory Tuesday-- all other Union County Schools banded together to wear green-- the color of the Weddington Warriors.

A sign of solidarity to remember a young girl whose life was taken too soon.