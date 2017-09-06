Family loses power as Puerto Rico gets slammed by Hurricane Irma

- It's Wednesday evening Puerto Rico is getting slammed with lots of rain and winds up to 70 mph. My family is hunkered down, trying to ride out the wave of uncertainty and see what Hurricane Irma could potentially do.

"There's is no power," my Uncle Benito Pinto said.

“Oh, you lost power,” I said.

"Yea, we are out of power right now. Most of the island is without electrical power," Pinto said.

Even before the strongest part of Irma hit the island was already without power and the winds were right around 30 mph.

"We have some damages in the yard already," Pinto said.

The frenzy started Tuesday on the island as people prepped for the storm by boarding up windows, heading to higher ground, and making sure they have enough food and water to last them about two weeks.

Unfortunately, due to Puerto Rico’s antiquated electrical grid and current economic crisis, it could be months before they get power again.

"We were stressed and spent the night checking on the weather reports. The good thing about hurricanes is that you have forecast ahead so you can prepare," Pinto said.

My uncle also tells me he's set up system to catch rain water, to insure he has fresh drinking water and what usually is filled in 6 hours, Hurricane Irma filled it in just two hours.

"There's a lot of rain coming down right now. Some people may not feel it like it is heavily raining because the wind makes it like blowing away," Pinto said.

For the most part, the homes in Puerto Rico are made out of concrete and can sustain powerful winds. So everyone is just treating Hurricane Irma, like any other hurricane that's threatened to level Puerto Rico.

"What are you guys planning to do tonight? Are you going to play some dominos?" I asked.

"I was expecting less wind and have the barbecue ready but we are trying to do something cold inside,” Pinto said.

"Gotcha," I said.

"Maybe a tuna sandwich," Pinto joked.