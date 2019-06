- A 16-year-old and a 30-year-old both faces murder chargers after two bodies were found this weekend and a third person is unaccounted for, according to authorities.

Wilkesboro resident Heidi Wolfe, 16, and Taylorsville resident Areli Avilez, 30, were charged on Monday with three counts of first degree murder. Both are in custody.

At 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night officers responded to calls about a house fire on Pine Meadows Lane in Alexander County. Once the fire was under control officials discovered two dead bodies inside the home. After a brief investigation, a wide range of accelerant were discovered and it was determined to be arson.

Both suspects are bing held without bond. You can be tried as an adult if ou are 16 years of age or older.

Officials are searching the Catawba River for a person who lived in the home that is still unaccounted for.

