- Deputies say three people have been taken into custody in connection to a fatal shooting in Chesterfield County.

On Thursday, March 13 deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office were sent to a home in the 800 block of James Teal Road in the Chesterfield area in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, deputies found Emanuel Bernard Palmer, 50, dead on the living room floor with gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after an argument.

Deputies were led to Alexander Terrel Watson, 24, Na-kee Makissia Don-Janiece Palmer, 17, and Nijmah Myshia Rosalind Palmer, 17, as suspects involved in the incident.

Watson has been charged with murder. Na-Kee Palmer was charged with misprison of a felony, and Nijmah Palmer is charged with accessory after the fact of murder. The investigation is still ongoing.