- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested three people in connection to a series of armed robberies at convenience stores around Charlotte between May and June.

Kylvin Jones, 21, Demondre Smith, 26, and Gerrell Hart-Smith, 18, were charged for their involvement in the crimes.

In each of the situations, two suspects entered the store and at least one of them was armed, police said. The crimes are listed below:

May 13, 2019, 01:15 a.m.: Two male suspects robbed the Circle K located at 8008 Harris Station Boulevard. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The employee was not injured during the robbery.

May 22, 2019, 12:42 a.m.: The 7-Eleven located at 5343 Monroe Road was robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects both armed with handguns. The employee was not injured.

May 27, 2019, 09:31 a.m.: A male suspect armed with a handgun attempted to rob the 7-Eleven located at 6600 Tuckaseegee Road. Kylvin Jones has been charged in this case.

May 28, 2019, 11:30 p.m.: Two male suspects robbed the Circle K located at 4801 Central Avenue. Both suspects were armed with handguns. The employee was not injured during the robbery.

May 29, 2019, 09:17 p.m.: Two male suspects armed with handguns robbed the Auto Zone located at 6260 South Boulevard. No one was injured during the robbery.

May 29, 2019, 10:01 a.m.: Two male suspects, at least one which was armed with a handgun, robbed the Walgreens located at 6848 Albemarle Road. No one was injured during the robbery.

June 04, 2019, 12:40 a.m.: Two male suspects armed with handguns robbed the Circle K located at 8008 Harris Station Boulevard. The employee was not injured during the robbery.

June 04, 2019, 02:18 a.m.: Three male suspects armed with handguns robbed the Express Mart located at 7837 Nations Ford Road. The suspects robbed both the business as well as a customer, who was physically struck with a gun, during the robbery.

Police identified Kylvin Jones and Gerrell Hart-Smith as suspect in all eight cases. Authorities identified Demondre Smith was identified as a suspect in all cases except for the robbery at the 7-Eleven on May 27.

All three were taken into the custody of the Meckleburg County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said they were evaluating whether the three were connected to any other robberies.