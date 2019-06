ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -- Alexander County officials responding to a house fire found two people inside dead. Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Officials responded to a call of a house fire around 11 p.m. on Saturday. As hotspots were being put out, two bodies, barely recognizable, were discovered, sheriff's told FOX 46.

FOX 46 interviewed neighbors who said they knocked on the door when they noticed the fire but there was no answer.

Areli Aguirre-Avilez, 30, the ex-husband of the woman who lived at the home, was spotted walking alongside Macedonia Church Road. He had a domestic violence protective order against him and police say had threatened to burn the house down prior to Saturday's incident.

The protective order was expiring this weekend, officials told FOX 46.

One of the bodies is believed to be either a teenager or the mother. The other body is believed to be a 10 or 11 year-old boy, officials said.

FBI was on scene this weekend and sniffing dogs were able to confirm that multiple accelerants were found regarding the fire, leading them suspect arson.

Family members were also on scene and very emotional. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.