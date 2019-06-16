< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 16 2019 10:50AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 05:49AM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 10:56AM EDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-1_1560705717054_7403466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412949956-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (Credit: Cynthia Ledford) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-1_1560705717054_7403466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412949956-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Untitled-1_1560705717054.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_38_CP_.png_1560708332514.jpg_7403607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412949956-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="alexanderctysheriff avilez 061619.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412949956-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-1_1560705717054_7403466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Credit: Cynthia Ledford)" title="Untitled-1_1560705717054.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Credit: Cynthia <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Ledford" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Ledford</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_38_CP_.png_1560708332514.jpg_7403607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Areli Avilez was arrested in connection to the deaths of three people found inside a suspected arson house fire in Alexander County on Sunday. (Alexander County Sheriff)" title="alexanderctysheriff avilez 061619.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Areli" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Areli</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Avilez" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Avilez</span> was arrested in connection to the deaths of three people found inside a suspected arson house fire in Alexander County on Sunday. ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -- Alexander County officials responding to a house fire found two people inside dead. Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Officials responded to a call of a house fire around 11 p.m. on Saturday. As hotspots were being put out, two bodies, barely recognizable, were discovered, sheriff's told FOX 46.

FOX 46 interviewed neighbors who said they knocked on the door when they noticed the fire but there was no answer.

Areli Aguirre-Avilez, 30, the ex-husband of the woman who lived at the home, was spotted walking alongside Macedonia Church Road. He had a domestic violence protective order against him and police say had threatened to burn the house down prior to Saturday's incident.

The protective order was expiring this weekend, officials told FOX 46. One of the bodies is believed to be either a teenager or the mother. The other body is believed to be a 10 or 11 year-old boy, officials said.

FBI was on scene this weekend and sniffing dogs were able to confirm that multiple accelerants were found regarding the fire, leading them suspect arson.

Family members were also on scene and very emotional. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The other body is believed to be a 10 or 11 year-old boy, officials said.</p><p>FBI was on scene this weekend and sniffing dogs were able to confirm that multiple accelerants were found regarding the fire, leading them suspect arson.</p><p>Family members were also on scene and very emotional. 