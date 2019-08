- Three people were found dead inside a home in Clover.

The Department of Social Services was out at a home just down Griggs Road doing a welfare check this morning when they walked up on a gruesome scene.

"It's very quiet over here, I'm shocked. I was like what's going on down there," Denise Smalls said.

She was just one of several neighbors shocked to hear about the violence in their area.

The York County Sheriff's Office says DSS called them to the home around mid-morning Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found 45-year-old Thomas Gardner dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies then found the bodies Gardner's mother, 69-year-old Susan Gardner, and his aunt, 77-year-old Ruth Allred. It's unclear how the pair died.

"It is unusual, and that's why we're taking our time to investigate this-- why on this quiet Clover Road three bodies were found," said Trent Farris with the York County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it's unclear how the two women died or if their deaths are suspicious. There is no active search for a suspect, according to investigators.

"It's saddening because most of the houses over here have been here awhile and they seem to be older people, so I just can't even imagine," Smalls said.

The last time authorities spoke to anyone inside the home was on July 16, according to deputies.

That's when DSS called to do a welfare check. Investigators say DSS did the same thing a couple weeks earlier on July 5.

Deputies are not sure if all three people found dead lived at the home, but say they all seemed to be familiar with it. It's also unclear how the three people are all connected to one another.