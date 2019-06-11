A Burke County man who walked out of the hospital after he was shot by SWAT following an armed standoff has been found and arrested.
Johnny Allen Kaylor, 50, was taken into custody on Monday, June 10, one week after he left a hospital without permission where he was reciving treatment for a gunshot wound.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office was waiting for Kaylor to be medically cleared to be released and incarcerated to serve his pending charges on trafficking opium, heroin, and methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.