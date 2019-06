- Three people were taken to the hospital following a wreck on Interstate 85 south near the Mecklenburg-Gaston County line, according to Medic.

The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday by the weigh station near mile marker 28, just before the Catawba River.

Lanes were blocked for more than two hours on I-85 south. Traffic was backed-up for miles. All lanes have since reopened.