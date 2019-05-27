< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 3 injured in Memorial Day shooting in Mooresville 3 injured in Memorial Day shooting in Mooresville Image Gallery
2 PHOTOS

Two victims are being treated for gunshot wounds following a Memorial Day shooting in Mooresville, mooresville2 wjzy 0527.jpg

mooresville wjzy 0527.jpg Two victims are being treated for gunshot wounds following a Memorial Day shooting in Mooresville,

Three injured in shooting on Memorial Day in Mooresville, police said. mooresville2 wjzy 0527.jpg

mooresville wjzy 0527.jpg By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted May 27 2019 03:33PM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 03:56PM EDT 27 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409197346" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Three people have been injured after a shooting in Mooresville on Memorial Day, police say.</p><p>Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at 26 Selma Drive on Monday. Two men residing at that location fired shots at two visiting males, reports indicated.</p><p>The two men injured were taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, one treated for a gunshot wounds and the other with an unspecified injury. More Local News Stories

Gaston County honors those who served on Memorial Day This Memorial Day the Gaston County community came together to remember fallen men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Gaston County honors those who served on Memorial Day

By Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte

Posted May 27 2019 05:17PM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 05:26PM EDT

This Memorial Day the Gaston County community came together to remember fallen men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

It was a day of somber salutes as soldiers remembered their fallen brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's not about the living veterans," said Gaston County Veterans Council Chairman Michael Meeks. "When people say 'Happy Memorial Day' it's not about us. "When people say 'Happy Memorial Day' it's not about us. It's about the deceased veterans."

Charlotte firefighter celebrates birth of daughter in Memorial Day tribute photo shoot

A Charlotte firefighter is celebrating the birth of his daughter in a Memorial Day tribute photo shoot. 

In honor of Memorial Day this year Megan White Photography captured photos of Captain Kevin Phillips, with Station 17 of the Charlotte Fire Department, with his newborn daughter honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. 

The firefighter is a proud father of three children and husband to his wife, Lindsay. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte firefighter celebrates birth of daughter in Memorial Day tribute photo shoot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Charlotte firefighter is celebrating the birth of his daughter in a Memorial Day tribute photo shoot. </p><p>In honor of Memorial Day this year Megan White Photography captured photos of Captain Kevin Phillips, with Station 17 of the Charlotte Fire Department, with his newborn daughter honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. </p><p>The firefighter is a proud father of three children and husband to his wife, Lindsay. They welcomed their daughter Parker Jean Phillips on Mothers Day, which also happens to be Lindsay's birthday.

Hundreds of flags posted in Mooresville in memory of fallen heroes

Nearly 800 flags have been posted in Mooresville - marking one of the largest flag displays in the Southeast to honor fallen heroes and commemorate Memorial Day. 

The Field of Flags memorial was put together by volunteers and the Exchange Club. 

The flags are for and in memory of fallen veterans, first responders, and emergency officials. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)" title="GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rolling Thunder offered $200K donation to help continue famed DC motorcycle ride</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-of-flags-posted-in-mooresville-in-memory-of-fallen-heroes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/MPD_Field%20of%20Flags_052719_1558955848918.jpg_7315256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo: Mooresville Police Department, Friday, May 24 " title="MPD_Field of Flags_052719_1558955848918.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of flags posted in Mooresville in memory of Hundreds of flags posted in Mooresville in memory of fallen heroes

Troopers: 1-year-old killed, 6 injured in golf cart crash in Iredell County 