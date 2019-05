Three injured in shooting on Memorial Day in Mooresville, police said.

- Three people have been injured after a shooting in Mooresville on Memorial Day, police say.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at 26 Selma Drive on Monday. Two men residing at that location fired shots at two visiting males, reports indicated.

The two men injured were taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, one treated for a gunshot wounds and the other with an unspecified injury. A third victim was taken to a Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound.

It is unclear at this time how severe the injuries are.

