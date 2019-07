- CMPD has charged three people in a pair of robberies that occurred on Monday.

The first robbery took place at a Family Dollar on Beatties Ford Road around 1 p.m. The suspects attempted to rob the business at gunpoint, and then fled.

The second incident occurred at a Wells Fargo on West Sugar Creek Road about 20 minutes later as two men approached two employees and robbed the business.

A brief investigation led detectives to a vehicle, and a traffic stop attempt was made but the driver refused to cooperate, police say. Four occupants fled on foot but were eventually detained.

Names will be released once formally charged.