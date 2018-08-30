3 suspects charged in several armed robberies

- Police say three suspects have been taken into custody in connection to a rash of armed robberies that began in the early morning hours on Sunday and went into Tuesday morning.

Ishmeel Chapman, 17, has been charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Baasim Davenport, 16, and Donquvious Johnson, 16, are both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the suspects robbed three gas stations and two hotels. The first robbery occurred just before 4:00 a.m. at the Circle K at 7010 University City Blvd. The clerk at the gas station told officers two suspects came into the store with guns, took some items and left the scene.

The next robbery was reported at 4:27 a.m. on Tuesday at a 7-11 at 835 Clanton Rd. Upon arrival, officers were told that that a suspect entered the store with a gun demanding money and then fled in an unknown direction.

Less than an hour later. at 5:14 a.m. officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 838 Tyvola Dr. Again, the store clerk told officers two suspects came in with guns, stole cigarettes and cash, and fled.

At 5:39 a.m. police responded to the Microtel Inn and Suites at 132 E. McCullough Dr. after the suspects showed employees the guns and stole money.

The last robbery took place at the Candlewood Suites at 8812 University East Dr. where the suspects again brandished weapons and demanded money.

CMPD says investigations are still active and ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.