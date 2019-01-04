3 teens arrested in connection to deadly double shooting

- Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says Nicholas Broooks, 17, Jaylen Tyson,19 have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit a felony. Joenel Santiago, 17, has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

The teens were reportedly involved in a shooting that left 20-year-old Taryn Presley dead and injured Nicholas Body, 19, on Friday, Dec. 28.

Authorities were called to a neighborhood in Harrisburg around 9:50 p.m. after several residents reported hearing gunshots near their homes.

While looking for the source of the gunfire, deputies were advised that there was a suspicious vehicle at Harrisburg Park.

Detectives responded to the scene where they found the victim's car. Following an investigation, it was determined that the victims and the suspects knew each other, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.