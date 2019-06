Three teens are facing charges in a robbery and carjacking Wednesday night in west Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the teens attacjed the victim on Stoneface Road and took his car by gunpoint Wednesday night. A chase happened when officers found them at a traffic stop and they refused to get out.

The three were arrested when they abandoned the car on 4th Street and Cedar Street.

Tyshan Springs, 16, faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and felony larceny. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were also charged, but not identified.

Police said the teens used BB guns and paintball guns.