- A three-year-old was left in a hot car in the parking lot of a movie theater Thursday.

Police say three people called 911 to report a child left in a car that was not running.

That child was rushed to the emergency room where doctors say they'll be okay, but shoppers at the Stonecrest Shopping Center were shocked.

"I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. I don't understand how you’d be able to forget your own child," Brenna Johnson told FOX 46.

As a heat wave reigns over Charlotte, outside temperatures in the mid 90's could rise to 115° inside of a hot car.

"Seeing on the news how hot it has been and how its reaching records, you need to be especially mindful of leaving your kid in a hot car,” said Alexis Williams.

Police arrived at the scene on Rea Road around 11:45 a.m. Now, the person who left the child behind is facing charges.

Johnson told FOX 46 she would do anything to get the child or a pet out of a hot car.

"If it came to the point where I would have to bust the window down then I would do that,” Johnson said. "If I saw an animal in the car I would do the same thing."

Alexis Williams doesn't believe the child was intentionally left behind.

"I see how it’s easy to get mixed up and especially if you are rushing and you accidentally turn off the car,” Williams said.

Meanwhile across the state line, South Carolina is leading the nation after six kids died in a hot car last year

"I think it's a major problem people really need to pay attention to,” said Johnson.

On this day a year ago FOX 46 told you about new technology helping parents prevent leaving a child in the car. The app ‘Precious Cargo’ was designed by a NC father to notify you a child is still in the car. Click here to learn more.