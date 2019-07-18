< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story419036857" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419036857" data-article-version="1.0">3-year-old rescued from hot car in movie theater parking lot</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419036857" data-article-version="1.0">3-year-old rescued from hot car in movie theater parking lot</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-419036857" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=3-year-old rescued from hot car in movie theater parking lot&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/3-year-old-rescued-from-hot-car-in-movie-theater-parking-lot" data-title="3-year-old rescued from hot car in movie theater parking lot" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/3-year-old-rescued-from-hot-car-in-movie-theater-parking-lot" addthis:title="3-year-old rescued from hot car in movie theater parking lot"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419036857.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419036857");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419036857_419035719_108559"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419036857_419035719_108559";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419035719","video":"585897","title":"Police%20rescue%203-year-old%20left%20in%20hot%20car%20while%20caregiver%20was%20at%20movie","caption":"A%20three-year-old%20was%20left%20in%20a%20hot%20car%20while%20their%20caregiver%20went%20to%20see%20a%20movie%20on%20Thursday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FPolice_rescue_3_year_old_left_in_hot_car_0_7533691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FPolice_rescue_3_year_old_left_in_hot_car_while_c_585897_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658113314%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9-EVKq0_BsUZnsyf7EjvwnyH9JE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F3-year-old-rescued-from-hot-car-in-movie-theater-parking-lot"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 11:01PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419036857_419035719_108559",video:"585897",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_rescue_3_year_old_left_in_hot_car_0_7533691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520three-year-old%2520was%2520left%2520in%2520a%2520hot%2520car%2520while%2520their%2520caregiver%2520went%2520to%2520see%2520a%2520movie%2520on%2520Thursday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/Police_rescue_3_year_old_left_in_hot_car_while_c_585897_1800.mp4?Expires=1658113314&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9-EVKq0_BsUZnsyf7EjvwnyH9JE",eventLabel:"Police%20rescue%203-year-old%20left%20in%20hot%20car%20while%20caregiver%20was%20at%20movie-419035719",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F3-year-old-rescued-from-hot-car-in-movie-theater-parking-lot"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/3-year-old-rescued-from-hot-car-in-movie-theater-parking-lot">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419036857"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:01PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419036857-419036864" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/movie%20theater_1563506069527.jpg_7533698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419036857" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A three-year-old was left in a hot car in the parking lot of a movie theater Thursday. </p> <p>Police say three people called 911 to report a child left in a car that was not running.</p> <p>That child was rushed to the emergency room where doctors say they'll be okay, but shoppers at the Stonecrest Shopping Center were shocked. </p> <p>"I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. I don't understand how you’d be able to forget your own child," Brenna Johnson told FOX 46. </p> <p>As a heat wave reigns over Charlotte, outside temperatures in the mid 90's could rise to 115° inside of a hot car. </p> <p>"Seeing on the news how hot it has been and how its reaching records, you need to be especially mindful of leaving your kid in a hot car,” said Alexis Williams. </p> <p>Police arrived at the scene on Rea Road around 11:45 a.m. Now, the person who left the child behind is facing charges. </p> <p>Johnson told FOX 46 she would do anything to get the child or a pet out of a hot car. </p> <p>"If it came to the point where I would have to bust the window down then I would do that,” Johnson said. "If I saw an animal in the car I would do the same thing." </p> <p>Alexis Williams doesn't believe the child was intentionally left behind. </p> <p>"I see how it’s easy to get mixed up and especially if you are rushing and you accidentally turn off the car,” Williams said. </p> <p>Meanwhile across the state line, South Carolina is leading the nation after six kids died in a hot car last year</p> <p>"I think it's a major problem people really need to pay attention to,” said Johnson. </p> <p>On this day a year ago FOX 46 told you about new technology helping parents prevent leaving a child in the car. The app ‘Precious Cargo’ was designed by a NC father to notify you a child is still in the car. <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/new-technology-works-to-help-parents-remember-kids-in-hot-cars" target="_blank">Click here</a> to learn more. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story419036857 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story419036857 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-419036857",i="relatedHeadlines-419036857",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0259_" > 