Photos and video via @bigmac_45

- The first day back to school can be overwhelming for some kids but one Charlotte teacher is trying to make his classroom a bit more welcoming and fun, turning his room into a Carolina Panthers paradise!

Mitch Toros, who is a third grade teacher at Sterling Elementary in Charlotte, shared a video of his classroom, or "Crib" as he calls it, on Twitter that quickly went viral.

The Carolina Panthers even gave him an official shot out!

"This Classroom is a dream," the Panthers tweeted over the weekend.