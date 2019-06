- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for those responsible following a string of overnight armed robberies across the city. Police cannot confirm if the robberies are related at this time.

The first incident happened at 12:50 a.m. Monday, June 24 in the 3600 block of Havenwood Road. A man with a handgun reportedly robbed two woman and a man when they exited their vehicle at a home. The three victims were not hurt. They said a second suspect was in a vehicle that they drove up in.

The second robbery happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Sharon Amity Road. The victim was approached by three suspects who pointed a gun at him and took his 2006 Dodge Dakota with a camper shell on the back. The suspects all got into a dark sedan and drove off. No injuries were reported.

The third incident happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Equitable Road. A man was driving in his vehicle and noticed a person following him from Albemarle Road. The suspects cut him off and at least one suspect got out of the car to rob him. The victim said he began driving off and one of the suspects fired a gun into the victim's vehicle as he drove away.

According to police, the victim was not struck by a bullet but did receive a minor injury from broken glass. He was not taken to the hospital.

The fourth robbery happened at 5:17 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Sharon Amity Road. The victim was approached by two suspects who pointed a gun at him and took his phone and money. The suspects were spotted getting into a dark colored sedan and driving away. No injuries were reported.

CMPD said they cannot confirm that these four robberies are related at this time. It is something their detectives will have to determine as they investigate, they said.