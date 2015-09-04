< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2015-09-04

4 armed robberies reported overnight in Charlotte, police say overnight in Charlotte, police say" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/4-armed-robberies-reported-overnight-in-charlotte-police-say" addthis:title="4 armed robberies reported overnight in Charlotte, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414380827.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414380827");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414380827-403724648"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414380827-403724648" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted Jun 24 2019 08:37AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 09:00AM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for those responsible following a string of overnight armed robberies across the city. Police cannot confirm if the robberies are related at this time. </p><p>The first incident happened at 12:50 a.m. Monday, June 24 in the 3600 block of Havenwood Road. A man with a handgun reportedly robbed two woman and a man when they exited their vehicle at a home. The three victims were not hurt. They said a second suspect was in a vehicle that they drove up in. </p><p>The second robbery happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Sharon Amity Road. The victim was approached by three suspects who pointed a gun at him and took his 2006 Dodge Dakota with a camper shell on the back. The suspects all got into a dark sedan and drove off. No injuries were reported. </p><p>The third incident happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Equitable Road. A man was driving in his vehicle and noticed a person following him from Albemarle Road. The suspects cut him off and at least one suspect got out of the car to rob him. The victim said he began driving off and one of the suspects fired a gun into the victim's vehicle as he drove away. </p><p>According to police, the victim was not struck by a bullet but did receive a minor injury from broken glass. He was not taken to the hospital. </p><p>The fourth robbery happened at 5:17 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Sharon Amity Road. The victim was approached by two suspects who pointed a gun at him and took his phone and money. The suspects were spotted getting into a dark colored sedan and driving away. No injuries were reported. </p><p>CMPD said they cannot confirm that these four robberies are related at this time. More Local News Stories

Cam Newton offers $1,500 to switch seats with man on a 10 hour flight. He says 'no'

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 07:11AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 07:45AM EDT

Well, not everyone can get the seat they always want on a plane. Not even Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton offered a man a whopping $1,500 to switch seats on a ten hour flight, but the man said no. The Charlotte football player was reportedly flying back from Paris, France where he attended Fashion Week.

Newton is estimated to be worth $45 million. He most recently signed a five-year contract with the Panthers in June 2015 worth $103.8 million. That means he earns over $20 million a year.

Massive water main break shuts down major intersection near uptown

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 06:27AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 07:11AM EDT

A portion of a major west Charlotte intersection has reopened following a massive water main break on Sunday. The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m., according to Charlotte Water.

Crews responded to reports of a 20-inch water main that ruptured along Freedom Drive near the intersection with W. Morehead Street.

The intersection collapsed Sunday as water rushed onto the roadway, causing flooding west on Freedom and nearby parking lots and patios at local businesses, like Piny's Westside Grill.

Man arrested for exposing himself at Charlotte McDonald's, gas stations

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 23 2019 03:59PM EDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 04:06PM EDT

A Charlotte man was arrested on Saturday and is facing multiple indecent exposure charges, according to authorities.

Harold Robinson, 45, faces three counts of indecent exposure charges stemming from three separate incidents each taking place earlier this month.

On June 13 Robinson exposed himself to a co-worker at a McDonalds on Central Avenue and masturbated in front of a co-worker, reports indicated. On June 15 he exposed himself at a gas station on Sharon Road to a female employee. Then on June 21 he repeated the same offense at a different gas station on Albemarle Road. He says 'no'" data-articleId="414370928" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam_Newton_offers__1_500_to_switch_seats_0_7434876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam_Newton_offers__1_500_to_switch_seats_0_7434876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam_Newton_offers__1_500_to_switch_seats_0_7434876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam_Newton_offers__1_500_to_switch_seats_0_7434876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam_Newton_offers__1_500_to_switch_seats_0_7434876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cam Newton offers $1,500 to switch seats with man" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cam Newton offers $1,500 to switch seats with man on a 10 hour flight. He says 'no'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Well, not everyone can get the seat they always want on a plane. Not even Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton. </p><p>Newton offered a man a whopping $1,500 to switch seats on a ten hour flight, but the man said no. The Charlotte football player was reportedly flying back from Paris, France where he attended Fashion Week. </p><p>Newton is estimated to be worth $45 million. He most recently signed a five-year contract with the Panthers in June 2015 worth $103.8 million. That means he earns over $20 million a year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/massive-water-main-break-shuts-down-major-intersection-near-uptown" title="Massive water main break shuts down major intersection near uptown" data-articleId="414367202" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Water_main_break_causes_road_closure_nea_0_7434854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Water_main_break_causes_road_closure_nea_0_7434854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Water_main_break_causes_road_closure_nea_0_7434854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Water_main_break_causes_road_closure_nea_0_7434854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Water_main_break_causes_road_closure_nea_0_7434854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Water main break causes road closure near uptown" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Massive water main break shuts down major intersection near uptown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A portion of a major west Charlotte intersection has reopened following a massive water main break on Sunday. The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m., according to Charlotte Water. </p><p>Crews responded to reports of a 20-inch water main that ruptured along Freedom Drive near the intersection with W. Morehead Street. </p><p>The intersection collapsed Sunday as water rushed onto the roadway, causing flooding west on Freedom and nearby parking lots and patios at local businesses, like Piny's Westside Grill. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-exposing-himself-at-charlotte-mcdonalds-gas-stations" title="Man arrested for exposing himself at Charlotte McDonald's, gas stations" data-articleId="414298469" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/Untitled-1_1561320026544_7433997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/Untitled-1_1561320026544_7433997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/Untitled-1_1561320026544_7433997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/Untitled-1_1561320026544_7433997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/23/Untitled-1_1561320026544_7433997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Harold Robinson was arrested for indecent exposure, police say. (CMPD)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for exposing himself at Charlotte McDonald's, gas stations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Charlotte man was arrested on Saturday and is facing multiple indecent exposure charges, according to authorities.</p><p>Harold Robinson, 45, faces three counts of indecent exposure charges stemming from three separate incidents each taking place earlier this month.</p><p>On June 13 Robinson exposed himself to a co-worker at a McDonalds on Central Avenue and masturbated in front of a co-worker, reports indicated. On June 15 he exposed himself at a gas station on Sharon Road to a female employee. 