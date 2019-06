- Five young children were injured in a serious car crash in Statesville on Tuesday. Four of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Rickert Street around 12:20 p.m. where a 2002 Buick Rendezvous collided with a 2016 semi-truck. The five kids in the Rendezvous were pulled out, and four were brought to Baptist Hospital by air.

They are listed in critical, but stable condition. The driver and one child who was not brought to Baptist were treated and released from the hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

At this time, no one has been charged in the crash. Statesville police are continuing their investigation. No other information has been released at this time.