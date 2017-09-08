4 dead after helicopter crash in eastern North Carolina
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC - Four people were killed Friday after a Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed in eastern North Carolina, according to WRAL.
The incident happened in Perquimans County near Belvidere.
The helicopter had just taken off from Sentara Albemarle with three crew members and a patient on board.
Photo from scene of helicopter crash in Perquimans County (Credit https://t.co/bTMpkogf3A) pic.twitter.com/xokhirVWVm— Sam Walker OBX🎙📻📰 (@SamWalkerOBX) September 8, 2017