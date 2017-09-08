4 dead after helicopter crash in eastern North Carolina

Posted: Sep 08 2017 04:55PM EDT

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC - Four people were killed Friday after a Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed in eastern North Carolina, according to WRAL.

The incident happened in Perquimans County near Belvidere.

The helicopter had just taken off from Sentara Albemarle with three crew members and a patient on board. 

