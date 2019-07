- One person is dead and three passengers were transported to the hospital after an overnight car accident on Brookshire Boulevard just north of Uptown, according to authorities.

Officials responded to calls around 3 a.m. about a single vehicle accident involving a 2019 Audi Q5. CMPD's Crash Unit, DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene Search were all on the scene.

Officials say excessive speed was the contributing factor and nobody was wearing seatbelts, which led to the ejection of all of the occupants. One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene by Medics and the rest were taken to Atrium Health's CMC, two listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.