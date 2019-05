- Four people have been taken into custody after a large fight broke out at South Providence School.

Union County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at 500 South Providence Street. The sheriff's office says the school principal was injured during the fight, and is being treated.

A 16-year old will be charged as an adult, and a parent will be charged as well.

The school confirms that an incident took place today, and referred FOX 46 to the sheriff's office for additional information.

"Yes, I can confirm that there was a fight at South Providence. The Union County Sheriff's Office can give you details about the incident," said Tahira Stalberte, Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Community Relations for Union County Public Schools.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.