- A woman in a rideshare vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot during an altercation in a McDonalds parking lot on Friday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around 1 a.m. Saturday of a gunshot victim in a McDonald's parking lot at 3058 Eastway Drive, not far from Plaza Midwood, and found two victims shot in the QuikTrip parking lot next door. Both were transported to CMC Atrium Health where they are being treated.

Police say a man and a woman were inside a rideshare vehicle, along with the driver, when they were approached by two men armed with handguns. The male passenger and the other two men began exchanging gun fire. The driver was grazed by a bullet and the female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

CMPD says everyone they believe to be involved in the shooting has been located and identified, and they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

It is unclear at this time which rideshare program was being used.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more details on the status of the victim who has life-threatening injuries if they change.