- A North Carolina dog rescue has named four puppies that were saved in May after community heroes.

"It’s no secret that’s our passion is to give back to the animals who need it the most while engaging our community. We love being able to connect people, and make a difference for our furbabies," Long Trails to Happy Tails Dog Rescue shared on Facebook. "In the month of May we wanted to give back by honoring heroes. We named all of our dogs saved in May after heroes."

The dog rescue said they asked their foster families for nominations of who is a hero to them in their community and got the names from there.

The first four puppies, who are only 3-weeks-old, are the first to be named after folks' suggestions.

- Chad Webster is a police officer with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. He is a local hero because he takes his calling to the next level. Chad loves others so much he gives back to our community in a big way. He works on various non-profit programs that help connect the community to law enforcement. Chad is passionate and driven to be the best at everything he does. He is not only a police officer but a successful author as well. Chad goes above and beyond his duty to protect and serve. We want to honor Chad for his giving heart. Braylon- Braylon is a child that endured a hard cancer battle. He fought so courageously, and taught everyone what it looks like to be a fighter while staying positive. He stole the hearts of everyone with his #justkeepdancing campaign. Braylon started a non-profit called Bring It 4 Braylon. The mission statement is to “Be brave. Be positive. Have the heart, together we can overcome all challenges we will face.” We wanted to honor Braylon for all of his amazing passion and his courageous spirit.

Long Trails to Happy Tails Dog Rescue said all four of these puppies will be available for adoption soon. You can apply to adopt by clicking here!

The local rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing unwanted and neglected canines. They are 100 percent donor supported and operate solely by volunteers.