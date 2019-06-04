A woman was raped and robbed at gunpoint during the early hours of Monday, June 3 in South End, according to a report filed with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The sexualt assault happened between 2:30 a.m. and 2:57 a.m. Monday at an apartment construction site near 145 New Bern Street.

The 32-year-old woman told CMPD officers she was raped and robbed at gunpoint by an unknown person. The woman sustained bruises and scratches during the attack and was taken to Atrium Health-Main for treatment, according to the police report.