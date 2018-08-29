4-year-old child, elderly man killed in Lenoir wreck

- A 4-year-old child and an elderly man were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon in Lenoir, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, August 28 near the intersection of Lower Creek Drive and Taylorsville Road.

The investigation revealed that Joseph Rinard Noll, 79, was driving his 2005 Mercury Sable west on Lower Creek Drive with his wife, Barbara Ann Noll, 84, in the passenger seat.

Noll's vehicle collided with Natasha Monique Wells, 38, who was driving a 2011 Dodge Caliber east on Lower Creek Drive. Her nieces’ ages, 2, 9, and 4 were passengers in the back seat.

According to police, Joseph Noll and the 4-year-old child died from their injuries sustained in the crash. Barbara Noll was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and was later flown to North Carolina Baptist Hospital. She is currently listed as being in critical condition, police said.

The 2-year-old and the 9-year-old were initially treated at Caldwell UNC Health Care but were later transported to Carolinas Medical Center. They are currently listed as being in stable condition. Natasha received only minor injuries and was not treated, police said.

This investigation is still ongoing, police said.

"The Lenoir Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to the families impacted by this heartbreaking incident."