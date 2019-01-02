Candle blamed for fire that killed 8-year-old boy in east Charlotte house fire

- Fire officials say an unattended candle caused a house fire in east Charlotte that killed a 8-year-old boy and injured several others early Wednesday morning. A total of five children and two adults had been transported to the hospital following the overnight fire.

The fire broke out around 12:40 a.m. at a home located in the 1900 block of Academy Street.

A total of eight ambulances responded to the scene, along with a number of fire trucks within three minutes of the placed 911 call.

Four people were rescued by firefighters from the home. Patients had various injuries from smoke inhalation to severe burns. A total of seven people were taken to CMC and Novant Medical Centers.

According to CMPD, an 8-year-old boy that was inside the home was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital after he succumbed to severe burn injuries. The official cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner in the coming days and/or weeks.

Charlotte Fire said a total of ten people were inside the home when the fire began. Seven of those ten were reported injured. Three people were able to get out and are with family, fire officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the cause of the house fire has been determined to be accidental related to an unattended candle(s). About $120,000 property loss has been reported including an adjacent house with damaged siding, fire officials said.

At this time, it's unclear if smoke detectors were working inside the home.