- There have been 52 homicides in Charlotte so far this year. Police say they're reaching out to the community, trying to move resources to violent hot spots.

They’re also working with at-risk young people through different programs, but they say they can't solve this problem alone.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing about the good work we're doing after the fact, I’m sick and tired of hearing about the work we're doing before the fact because people aren't getting the message of safety and peace around our holidays,” Maj. Dave Robinson with CMPD says.

Police are frustrated over this sharp spike in violent crime and nobody coming forward with potential answers in these unsolved cases.

On Memorial Day alone, there were five violent crimes within a span of hours, with four of the crimes happening in less than thirty minutes.

“I think people are apathetic and don't want to get involved. I say for us to get serious about solving this violent crime issue that has to stop,” Robinson said.

He says only forty people showed up to a recent community meeting with police.

“We were preaching to the choir there. We weren't preaching to the people pulling triggers at a pool party.”

On Monday night Robinson says a man was shot in the neck at an apartment complex pool party at The Flats at Mallard Creek on Education Way in University City.

Robinson says more than 200 people were at the party and police found shell casings from four different guns at the scene, they've had trouble finding witnesses who will come forward, and no arrests have been made,

Police say they shouldn't be the only ones working to cut crime.

“What we really don't do is take care of our neighbor. What I challenge people to do is to reach out to somebody who may be having a hard time, reach out to somebody who may need a hand up, not a hand out, but a hand up.”

CMPD is asking anyone with information on one of the dozens of murders that have happened this year to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.