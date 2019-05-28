< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 52 killed in Charlotte this year; CMPD says community needs to step up 52 killed in Charlotte this year; CMPD says community needs to step up 28 2019 05:23PM By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 28 2019 08:09PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 05:23PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 08:19PM EDT CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - There have been 52 homicides in Charlotte so far this year. Police say they're reaching out to the community, trying to move resources to violent hot spots.</p> <p>They’re also working with at-risk young people through different programs, but they say they can't solve this problem alone. </p> <p>“I’m sick and tired of hearing about the good work we're doing after the fact, I’m sick and tired of hearing about the work we're doing before the fact because people aren't getting the message of safety and peace around our holidays,” Maj. Dave Robinson with CMPD says. </p> <p>Police are frustrated over this sharp spike in violent crime and nobody coming forward with potential answers in these unsolved cases. </p> <p>On Memorial Day alone, there were five violent crimes within a span of hours, with four of the crimes happening in less than thirty minutes. </p> <p>“I think people are apathetic and don't want to get involved. I say for us to get serious about solving this violent crime issue that has to stop,” Robinson said. </p> <p>He says only forty people showed up to a recent community meeting with police. </p> <p>“We were preaching to the choir there. We weren't preaching to the people pulling triggers at a pool party.”</p> <p>On Monday night Robinson says a man was shot in the neck at an apartment complex pool party at The Flats at Mallard Creek on Education Way in University City.</p> <p>Robinson says more than 200 people were at the party and police found shell casings from four different guns at the scene, they've had trouble finding witnesses who will come forward, and no arrests have been made,</p> <p>Police say they shouldn't be the only ones working to cut crime.</p> <p>“What we really don't do is take care of our neighbor. What I challenge people to do is to reach out to somebody who may be having a hard time, reach out to somebody who may need a hand up, not a hand out, but a hand up.” </p> <p>CMPD is asking anyone with information on one of the dozens of murders that have happened this year to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. More Local News Stories

Burnout from work now a diagnosable condition Being burned out from work can now be diagnosed, according to the World Health Organization. Burnout from work now a diagnosable condition
By Ann Wyatt Little, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted May 28 2019 07:43PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 07:44PM EDT If you feel emotionally exhausted from work it turns out, you are not alone. You may actually be suffering from burnout. The World Health Organization officially classified burnout as a diagnosable condition.

"I'm not surprised," said Jesse Roberts who owns Charlotte Counseling and Wellness. "I see it every day with my clients," he explained. It's more than just the Monday morning blues. He feels it's a good thing that more people are paying attention to burnout in general because it is very real.

"You just feel this absolute dread of going into work. It could be working at a restaurant or being a physician, everyone experiences burnout," said Roberts. Lancaster County detectives investigating 'suspicious death'
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 28 2019 07:17PM EDT Lancaster County detectives are investigating after a body was found in a vacant home on Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m. deputies were sent to the house in the 3800 block of Spirit Road in the Rich Hill community where they found the body of a white female near the steps leading to the deck at the back of the home.

Investigators and a deputy coroner were called in. They say the death appears supicious and an autopsy is being performed. The woman's identity will not be released at this time. 1-year-old killed after family's golf cart hits pothole, overturns
By Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted May 28 2019 07:00PM EDT

FOX 46 is working to get results for a neighborhood in Iredell County after neighbors say a poorly maintained road took the life of a one-year-old.

NCDOT says they've been meeting with neighbors as early as March of this year. The road is now in such bad shape that even the state can't take over until it's improved.

Portions of Pintail Run Lane, just outside Mooresville, are crumbling. Most Recent

Burnout from work now a diagnosable condition Burnout from work now a diagnosable condition Lancaster County detectives investigating 'suspicious death' Lancaster County detectives investigating 'suspicious death'

1-year-old killed after family's golf cart hits pothole, overturns 1-year-old killed after family's golf cart hits pothole, overturns

Burger King brawl: Fight in drive-through window caught on video by customer Burger King brawl: Fight in drive-through window caught on video by customer A violent brawl that broke out at a Burger King in North Carolina was captured on a video posted to Facebook on Sunday. (Photo Credit: Rebecca Ramsey)

Burger King brawl: Fight in drive-through window caught on video by customer

Boy, 14, accused in Texas deaths of woman, pregnant daughter 