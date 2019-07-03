< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416075338" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 7-year-old boy fighting cancer surprised with new playset data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416075338-416075437" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416075338" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - NASCAR got results for a very special boy. They recently teamed up with the Roc Solid Foundation to build 7-year-old Levi a brand new playset. </p><p>Little Levi has been fighting cancer at Levine Children's Hospital. They recently picked him up in a limo to treat him to breakfast. </p><p>Levi had no idea what would be waiting for him when he got home. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Wednesday_Morning_Forecast_0_7471384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Wednesday_Morning_Forecast_0_7471384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Wednesday_Morning_Forecast_0_7471384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Wednesday_Morning_Forecast_0_7471384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Wednesday_Morning_Forecast_0_7471384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wednesday Morning Forecast" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hot, hazy and humid: Heat index will top out around the 100-degree mark</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nick Kosir, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>High pressure will ensure that Wednesday will be more of the same weather we saw on Tuesday. Expect hot, hazy and humid conditions to persist.</p><p>High temperatures will be in the mid-90s and heat index values will top out around the 100-degree mark.</p><p>The high will gradually weaken later in the week resulting in slightly cooler weather and increasing chances for widespread afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/community-comes-together-to-feed-and-hydrate-firefighters-working-ballantyne-home-explosion" title="Community comes together to feed and hydrate firefighters working Ballantyne home explosion" data-articleId="416058370" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Community_feeds_firefighters_working_exp_0_7471915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Community_feeds_firefighters_working_exp_0_7471915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Community_feeds_firefighters_working_exp_0_7471915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Community_feeds_firefighters_working_exp_0_7471915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Community_feeds_firefighters_working_exp_0_7471915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Charlotte Fire Department is thanking the Ballantyne community after dozens of people stepped up on Tuesday to help first responders refuel and rehydrate as they searched for possible survivors after a house explosion in the area. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community comes together to feed and hydrate firefighters working Ballantyne home explosion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Charlotte Fire Department is thanking the Ballantyne community after dozens of people stepped up on Tuesday to help first responders refuel and rehydrate as they searched for possible survivors after a house explosion in the area. </p><p>The massive house explosion happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane, rocking the neighborhood. </p><p>The homeowner, Dr. Jebran Karam, is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. A woman's body, who is believed to be his wife, was found hours after the explosion under the rubble, fire officials said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage" title="WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage" data-articleId="415972564" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="World Wrestling Entertainment referee Charles Robinson is used to counting. Now, he's counting on police to catch the crooks who stole his prized Hollywood collection." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>World Wrestling Entertainment referee Charles Robinson is used to counting. Now, he's counting on police to catch the crooks who stole his prized Hollywood collection.</p><p>"This is something that I was going to pass down to my daughter," said Robinson, who lives in Charlotte. "Something for her to pass down to her kids because they're incredible pieces to have."</p><p>Those pieces are worth more than $50,000, he said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/7-year-old-boy-fighting-cancer-surprised-with-new-playset"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_20190703135602"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7-year-old boy fighting cancer surprised with new playset</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hot-hazy-and-humid-heat-index-will-top-out-around-the-100-degree-mark"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_the%20heat%20is%20on_070319_1562155112171.jpg_7471744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte " title="wjzy_the heat is on_070319_1562155112171.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot, hazy and humid: Heat index will top out around the 100-degree mark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-comes-together-to-feed-and-hydrate-firefighters-working-ballantyne-home-explosion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/helping%20hands_1562154807800.jpg_7471577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Charlotte Fire Department " title="helping hands_1562154807800.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Community comes together to feed and hydrate firefighters working Ballantyne home explosion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_20190703031319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_the%20heat%20is%20on_070319_1562155112171.jpg_7471744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_the%20heat%20is%20on_070319_1562155112171.jpg_7471744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_the%20heat%20is%20on_070319_1562155112171.jpg_7471744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_the%20heat%20is%20on_070319_1562155112171.jpg_7471744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hot, hazy and humid: Heat index will top out around the 100-degree mark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-comes-together-to-feed-and-hydrate-firefighters-working-ballantyne-home-explosion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/helping%20hands_1562154807800.jpg_7471577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/helping%20hands_1562154807800.jpg_7471577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/helping%20hands_1562154807800.jpg_7471577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/helping%20hands_1562154807800.jpg_7471577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/helping%20hands_1562154807800.jpg_7471577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community comes together to feed and hydrate firefighters working Ballantyne home explosion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-killed-man-injured-after-home-explodes-in-ballantyne" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman killed, man injured after home explodes in Ballantyne</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-enforcing-proper-boating-safety-fourth-of-july-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CMPD enforcing proper boating safety Fourth of July weekend</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 