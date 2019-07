- NASCAR got results for a very special boy. They recently teamed up with the Roc Solid Foundation to build 7-year-old Levi a brand new playset.

Little Levi has been fighting cancer at Levine Children's Hospital. They recently picked him up in a limo to treat him to breakfast.

Levi had no idea what would be waiting for him when he got home. He was so surprised and happy.

Organizers also put together a backyard picnic for the family and all the volunteers.