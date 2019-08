- Drivers experienced significant delays Thursday morning after a wreck involving a tour bus shut down I-85 southbound at Sugar Creek Road, Medic confirmed.

One person has been transported to Novant-Main with serious injuries and 12 additional people have been taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries via Medic's mass casualty bus.

So far, no word on what caused the multi-vehicle crash.

Charlotte Fire was asking drivers to please use caution around emergency vehicles.