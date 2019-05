- Eight people were displaced by a Wednesday morning apartment fire near downtown Statesville.

News partner WSIC reports that the fire impacted living spaces for six adults and two children across four apartments at the West Sharp Street property. The call for service was received 9:15 a.m. It took firefighters about 25 minutes to control the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters helped families retrieve some of their property such as medications.

There were no injuries and the Red Cross has been notified to assist the families, according to the Statesville Fire Department.