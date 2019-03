- UPDATE 3/7/19 Henry Steven Childress, 82, was located early Thursday morning in Richland County, South Carolina, deputies said. He is safe and is being reunited with his family.

___________________

Deputies are searching for an 82-year-old Lancaster County man hasn't been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Steven Childress left his home in the 3300 block of Millstone Creek Road in Indian Land early Wednesday morning weating jeans, a golf polo shirt and a sweater.

He drove to Toyota of Rock Hill on Galleria Boulevard in a dark colored 2019 Toyota Highlander with the SC license plate 1438KF. He was later seen at a BB&T Bank in Myrtle Beach, SC. The Sheriff's Office says he may be going to Jacksonville, FL.

Childress is six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has white hair, a thin moustace and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his chest from a surgery.

Childress takes medication for several conditions. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.