9 people treated after House fire near Speedway Nine people were treated after a house fire broke out in northeast Charlotte. src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (41)_1561911109893.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_42_CP__1561911106328.jpg_7458050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415549388-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (42)_1561911106328.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_43_CP__1561911106248.jpg_7458049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415549388-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (43)_1561911106248.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415549388-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Nine people were treated after a house fire broke out in northeast Charlotte." title="image (41)_1561911109893.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Nine people were treated after a house fire broke out in northeast Charlotte.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_42_CP__1561911106328.jpg_7458050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Nine people were treated after a house fire broke out in northeast Charlotte." title="image (42)_1561911106328.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Nine people were treated after a house fire broke out in northeast Charlotte.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_43_CP__1561911106248.jpg_7458049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Nine people were treated after a By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 30 2019 12:10PM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 12:23PM EDT href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/9-people-treated-after-house-fire-near-speedway">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 12:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415549388" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A home was severely damaged after a fire broke out inside a northeast Charlotte home Saturday night, authorities said.</p><p>Five adults and four children along with a dog were displaced and no injuries were reported.</p><p>Officials responded to calls about a fire shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday at 300 Wrayhill Drive and were able to be on the scene within six minutes. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, reports indicated.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Update Structure Fire; 300 block of Whayhill Dr; Battalion Chief Kelvin Brim assisting with family dog that was rescued from the house fire; dog reunited with family & taking to the Vet for evaluation. <a href="https://t.co/Qa5uj5z513">pic.twitter.com/Qa5uj5z513</a></p>— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) <a href="https://twitter.com/CharlotteFD/status/1145350630472634368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>The Red Cross was assisting.</p><p>The incident remains under investigation.</p><p><strong>OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/west-charlotte-apartment-fire-leaves-residents-displaced">Residents displaced after west Charlotte apartment Overnight Waffle House shooting in Salisbury leaves 1 injured
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 30 2019 12:41PM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 12:44PM EDT
One person is being treated after being shot at a Waffle House in Salisbury Sunday, according to authorities. Officers responded to calls about a gunshot victim at the Waffle House on East Innes Street around 3 am on Sunday. One person was transported to the hospotial but it is unclear at this time what the extent of their injuries are.

West Charlotte apartment fire leaves residents displaced
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 30 2019 10:55AM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 10:58AM EDT
A fire at Little Rock Apartments forced more than a dozen people including nine children out of their homes Friday night. "We saw a building that had a total of 12 apartments in it, all evacuated," said Steve Nason, Disaster Program Specialist for the Charlotte Metro Chapter of the American Red Cross. Nearly two dozen Charlotte firefighters were called to the scene and helped families down the stairs and out of the burning apartment building. data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One person was shot on Sunday at a Waffle House in Salisbury. (Google Maps)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Overnight Waffle House shooting in Salisbury leaves 1 injured</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 12:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person is being treated after being shot at a Waffle House in Salisbury Sunday, according to authorities.</p><p>Officers responded to calls about a gunshot victim at the Waffle House on East Innes Street around 3 am on Sunday.</p><p>One person was transported to the hospotial but it is unclear at this time what the extent of their injuries are.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/west-charlotte-apartment-fire-leaves-residents-displaced" title="West Charlotte apartment fire leaves residents displaced" data-articleId="415546106" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A fire at Little Rock Apartments forced more than a dozen people including nine children out of their homes Friday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>West Charlotte apartment fire leaves residents displaced</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fire at Little Rock Apartments forced more than a dozen people including nine children out of their homes Friday night.</p><p>“We saw a building that had a total of 12 apartments in it, all evacuated,” said Steve Nason, Disaster Program Specialist for the Charlotte Metro Chapter of the American Red Cross.</p><p>Nearly two dozen Charlotte firefighters were called to the scene and helped families down the stairs and out of the burning apartment building. Nason received a call from a friend who lives in the building alerting him to the fire so, he headed that way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/air-quality-alert-until-8-pm-saturday-in-charlotte" title="Air Quality Alert in Charlotte until 8 p.m. Saturday" data-articleId="415428209" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/29/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7456671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/29/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7456671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/29/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7456671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/29/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7456671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/29/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7456671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was a nice start to the day but heat and humidity quickly take over and a high of 92 is expected." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air Quality Alert in Charlotte until 8 p.m. Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a nice start to Saturday but heat and humidity will quickly move in, according to our Neighborhood Storm Watch Team. West Charlotte apartment fire leaves residents displaced
Hot and humid the name of the game next few days
Air Quality Alert in Charlotte until 8 p.m. Saturday
CMPD: Man masturbated in front of child at church (Credit: Sonny Thomas)" title="mtjefferson sonythomas 190630.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot and humid the name of the game next few days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/air-quality-alert-until-8-pm-saturday-in-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/29/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7456671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_20190629143500"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Air Quality Alert in Charlotte until 8 p.m. Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" CMPD: Man masturbated in front of child at church id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/9-people-treated-after-house-fire-near-speedway" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nine&#x20;people&#x20;were&#x20;treated&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;house&#x20;fire&#x20;broke&#x20;out&#x20;in&#x20;northeast&#x20;Charlotte&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>9 people treated after House fire near Speedway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/west-charlotte-apartment-fire-leaves-residents-displaced" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>West Charlotte apartment fire leaves residents displaced</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hot-and-humid-the-name-of-the-game-next-few-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/jffrsn_1561910168462_7458046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/jffrsn_1561910168462_7458046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/jffrsn_1561910168462_7458046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/jffrsn_1561910168462_7458046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/jffrsn_1561910168462_7458046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Storms&#x20;moving&#x20;through&#x20;Mount&#x20;Jefferson&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sonny&#x20;Thomas&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hot and humid the name of the game next few days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-meets-kim-in-dmz-becomes-first-sitting-us-president-to-step-into-hermit-kingdom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South&#x20;Korea&#x2e;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;North&#x20;Korean&#x20;leader&#x20;Kim&#x20;Jong-un&#x20;briefly&#x20;met&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Korean&#x20;demilitarized&#x20;zone&#x20;&#x28;DMZ&#x29;&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Handout&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dong-A&#x20;Ilbo&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-police-on-lookout-for-hamburglar-in-fast-food-break-ins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Martin&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida police on lookout for 'Hamburglar' in fast food break-ins</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More 