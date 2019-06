Nine people were treated after a house fire broke out in northeast Charlotte.

Nine people were treated after a house fire broke out in northeast Charlotte.

Nine people were treated after a house fire broke out in northeast Charlotte.

A home was severely damaged after a fire broke out inside a northeast Charlotte home Saturday night, authorities said.

Five adults and four children along with a dog were displaced and no injuries were reported.

Officials responded to calls about a fire shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday at 300 Wrayhill Drive and were able to be on the scene within six minutes. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, reports indicated.

Update Structure Fire; 300 block of Whayhill Dr; Battalion Chief Kelvin Brim assisting with family dog that was rescued from the house fire; dog reunited with family & taking to the Vet for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/Qa5uj5z513 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 30, 2019

The Red Cross was assisting.

The incident remains under investigation.

OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE