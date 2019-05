- Two kids are accused of robbing another child at knifepoint at an elementary school basketball court.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, police were called to Croft Community School on Hucks Road in north Charlotte for a report of an armed robbery between kids.

"That's pretty scary. I would be scared if it was one of my grandchildren or children," said grandmother Amy Laffee.

The victim in this case was just nine years old. Police say the two suspects, a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old, held the boy at knife point and took something from him.

"I think your first reaction is anger, and then its remorse and then its safety and security and of course your first reaction is anger."

Laffee says she wouldn’t know what to do if her grandson was harmed like that.

Her 11-year-old grandson Nico Soriano says he plays basketball with his friends every day, and the games can get heated.

"We do get a little jumpy because it's like competitive and we want to win, but it’s not like to the point where we threaten people with a knife."

CMPD has not said what was taken, but police do say violence between young people is on the rise. They say teenagers are responsible for 16 murders in the city, almost half the homicide rate so far this year.

"You really have to put your trust in God because out here you never know what's going to happen."

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to CMS asking if parents were notified and if any of the children involved are students at Croft Community School. They say the incident appears to have “occurred on a non-school day during the weekend and would have had no impact on the school.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers may be eligible for up to a $1,000. reward for information in the case.