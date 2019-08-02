A top TSA official, who FOX 46 first discovered was promoted after settling a six-figure sexual harassment lawsuit, has been promoted again, to a senior national security role.
According to a report by the Huffington Post , Charles "Chas" Cook was tapped for a "senior advisory role" at the Department of Homeland Security. Cook, who was the TSA's deputy assistant director for flight operations, will become the "principal deputy assistant secretary in the department's Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office," according to the report, which cited an internal email.
"I was in total disbelief," said Sonya Labosco, a former federal air marshal supervisor who filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint and federal sexual harassment lawsuit against Cook, which was settled in 2015.