- A nine-year-old boy with a rare form of dwarfism is now an honorary Lincoln County sheriff's deputy.

Landen Johnson is fascinated by law enforcement and crime scene investigations. He also has a specific form of primordial dwarfism called Ligase 4 deficiency. Unlike other types of dwarfism his body remains proportionate, but rather, affects his immune system.

On May 21, the sheriff's office promoted Landen to honorary detective. He started his day off doing paperwork in his new office, but was dispatched shortly after to handle a breaking and entering crime.

He responded to the scene quickly and began his investigation. He examined the scene, took photographs, marked items for evidence, conducted measurements, and collected fingerprints and DNA samples.

After gathering all of his evidence, Landen was able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.

But Landen's day wasn't over just yet. He was also sent to conduct a drone surveillance operation where he flew the sheriff's office's drone. He then inspected all of the special operations vehicles, including the Armored Rescue Vehicle, SWAT Equipment Vehicle, Mobile Command Center, and Dive Team vehicle.

At the end of the day, Landen was given an honorary detective shirt, nameplate, and crime scene kit so he can continue to investgate crimes.

He finished up his day by having lunch with all of his new co-workers, and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office thanked him for his hard work and dedication.