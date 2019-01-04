911 call reveals heartbreaking moments during fatal house fire

- A heartbreaking 911 call released Friday reveals the horror surrounding a fire that killed two children and left several others injured in east Charlotte earlier this week.

“The house is on fire. There’s a truck in the driveway. I mean it is blazing,” said a neighbor who was on the phone with 911 when the families rushed over to her telling her the horrible news.

The fire broke out around 12:40 a.m. at a home located in the 1900 block of Academy Street.

“There’s a baby in the house? Oh, there’s a baby in the house,” the neighbor screamed on the 911 call.

10 people were in the house when the fire broke out. Seven were taken to the hospital. A two-year-old girl, an eight-year-old boy died from the fire, according to officials.

“In the front, the front door, the front. Oh, God! Yeah, it’s bad, it’s bad. Oh my God!” the neighbor exclaimed on the 911 call

At one point during the call the neighbor told the operator, “We got a child here. He looks to be about five or six, and he got burned. Ok. The fire truck’s here. We need an ambulance! There’s a baby in the house!”

The mother of the two children, Ana Sanchez, and her three-month-old baby are critical condition, family says.

Fire officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte the fire was accidental and started after a candle was left unattended.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Ana Sanchez was not killed in the house fire.