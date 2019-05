- It's never too "latte"!

A 94-year-old WWII veteran from North Carolina is taking the opportunity to learn something new and different, jumping headfirst into barista training.

The proud grandfather, Bob Sargent, will be working at Salvation Coffee Company coffee shop in Burlington, North Carolina, where his grandchildren run the popular shop.

The service disabled veteran-owned business serves specially roasted coffees, artisan teas, and features fresh baked goods daily.

At an age when most of us would have lost our desire to take on a new challenge, Bob is looking forward to barista training, a task more associated with Millennials than World War II veterans.