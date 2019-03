- Sheriff Garry McFadden has been in office for 100 days now.

Since being sworn in as Mecklenburg County's 45th sheriff, McFadden has implemented several changes within the county, and jail policies and procedures.

In the jail, McFadden has allowed for the return of in person visits and terminated solitary confinement for youth. Just last month, he announced that inmates under 18 would be allowed to make phone calls for free in order to stay in contact with lawyers and loved ones. He's also said inmates can have one free video vist each week.

McFadded also established a community engagement division within the Sheriff's Office to try to build better relationships with neighbors in Mecklenburg County.

He's also had a focus on establishing relationships with the Latino community, in part with through the elimination of the controversial immigration program 287(g).

The program that allowed sheriff deputies to run inmate’s information through a federal database to see if they were in the country illegally. If deputies found that the inmate was here illegally, they would notify ICE.

“Today I’m ending ICE’s 287(g) program...because it erodes trust with our community and ties up critical resources that should be used to ensure public safety,” McFadden said in a written statement back on Dec. 5, when he notified ICE the county would no longer participate in the voluntary program.

Prior to this action, Mecklenburg County was one of only approximately 78 counties nationwide - out of more than 3,000 - that agreed to participate.

Mecklenburg County commissioners adopted a resolution in February supporting the Sheriff and immigrants, saying immigration regulation and enforcement is the federal government's responsibility, not local deputies.

Since the program ended ICE has conducted raids arresting roughly 200 people in the state of North Carolina and at least a dozen in Charlotte, but McFadden says he will continue to work to strengthen the community, and relationships with community memebers.

“I feel honored to have been selected by this community to lead the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). I do not take this opportunity for granted and will continue to improve public safety and to strengthen the community.”

MORE ON MCFADDEN's FIRST 100 DAYS: