- The best basketball in the country will descend on the Queen City this week as the city gets set to host the 2019 New York Life ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

With the regular season wrapping up, pairings have been set with Virginia as the top seed. After North Carolina's 79-70 win over Duke last night, the Tar Heels took a share of the regular season title and are the No. 2 seed.

The tournament gets going Tuesday at Noon with Wake Forest in action and it wraps up with the championship game on Saturday night in primetime at 8:30 p.m.

Most prognosticators have nine ACC schools making the NCAA Tournament with Clemson and NC State the last two to sneak in.

Friday night's ACC Tournament semifinals could be a preview of the Final Four with Virginia, UNC, and Duke all ranked nationally in the top five.

One third of this year's NBA Draft picks are expected to come from ACC schools with Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett at the top.

