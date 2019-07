- The man accused of shooting and killing a Steak 'n Shake employee and injuring a customer has been released from the hospital and charged.

Eddie Yannick Doh was discharged from CMC and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office where he was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of robbery with dangerous weapon, conspiracy robbery with dangerous weapon, possession of stolen firearm and possession of firearm by felon.

Police say Doh went into the Steak 'n Shake in the 9700 block of South Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on July 9 wearing a mask and attempted to rob the restaurant.

One of the employees, Darnell Harris, tried to get the gun away from Doh, but was killed in the process, according to police.

The incident continued into the parking lot of the business and Pineville police were able to engage Doh. He was shot and taken into custody.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.