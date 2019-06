- An active gas leak in Concord had crews working to keep the scene under control.

Fire was visible while utility crews worked to shut off a gas pipe along Arbor Street and Lake Concord.

Residents in the area were evacuated.

Fire crews were able to get the burn off under control and the line had been clamped as of 10:13 a.m.

Dominion Energy is the provider in the area and were also active on the scene.