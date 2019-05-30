< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409966559" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409966559" data-article-version="1.0">After child hit by foul ball at Astros game, FOX 46 asks how Charlotte Knights are keeping fans safe</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-409966559" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=After child hit by foul ball at Astros game, FOX 46 asks how Charlotte Knights are keeping fans safe&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/after-child-hit-by-foul-ball-at-astros-game-fox-46-asks-how-charlotte-knights-are-keeping-fans-safe" data-title="After child hit by foul ball at Astros game, FOX 46 asks how Charlotte Knights are keeping fans safe" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/after-child-hit-by-foul-ball-at-astros-game-fox-46-asks-how-charlotte-knights-are-keeping-fans-safe" addthis:title="After child hit by foul ball at Astros game, FOX 46 asks how Charlotte Knights are keeping fans safe"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/Knights_make_stands_safer_for_fans_0_7332709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409966559" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - On Wednesday night, a little girl had to be taken to the hospital after she was hit by a foul ball during the Cubs and Astros game in Houston. </p> <p>The Cubs player who hit the foul ball that hit the little girl at the game in Houston Wednesday night was <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/ballpark-safety-in-question-after-4-year-old-hit-by-foul-ball-at-astros-game" target="_blank">visibly upset</a>. The details of her condition have not yet been released. </p> <p>“It’s not his fault directly the stadium probably should have had more netting, but like I said, they kind of take their own risk when they enter the stadium,” one Knights fan told FOX 46. </p> <p>The video, which has been viewed by many, is both shocking and scary.</p> <p>“That’s terrifying it makes me feel like I need to wear a helmet now,” another fan said.</p> <p>The Charlotte Knights tell FOX 46 they’ve gone above and beyond the netting requirements for minor league baseball teams. They recently added more netting at BB&T Ballpark.</p> <p>“We actually extended our netting to the end of the dugouts and we did that three years ago, it’s been very successful in protecting a lot of people from getting injured so we were proactive before people were really talking about this so it’s been a good thing,”</p> <p>The netting now goes from dugout to dugout and above the ballpark, closer to the height of some nearby apartments.</p> <p>“I think they should put up as much netting as they can to make sure the balls can’t get anywhere,” Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski said.</p> <p>One fan even suggested they put up netting all along the base lines.</p> <p>“If you sit out by first of third base, it would definitely make sense that you need to have the fence out there, because if it goes a foul ball you could definitely get hit,”</p> <p>Honestly it’s never been a concern of mine but obviously it happens in some situations so it can definitely be a concern 