- Nearly two months after suffering gruesome injuries in a meet at LSU, star gymnast Sam Cerio is back on her feet -- and walked down the aisle at her wedding.

In a post on her Instagram page, Cerio shared a photo of her celebrating her marriage to fiancé Trey Wood in Alabama.

Back in April, the Huntersville native was attempting a tumbling pass during her floor exercise routine at the NCAA gymnastics regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana when she landed awkwardly, dislocating both knees and tearing ligaments in both legs.

RELATED: Huntersville gymnast dislocates knees, tears ligaments in NCAA competition

Cerio underwent surgery in Birmingham with orthopedic surgeon and LSU graduate Dr. James Andrews. Cerio's immediate goal was to be able to walk down the aisle at her wedding.

Mission accomplished!

Statement released from Head Coach Jeff Graba in April:

“Senior Samantha Cerio suffered two dislocated knees Friday in Baton Rouge with multiple torn ligaments in both knees. Sam will undergo surgery this afternoon with Dr. James Andrews. The Auburn Athletics Department is thankful for the outstanding care that the Auburn and the LSU medical staffs have provided to Sam. We also are thankful for the support from the LSU Athletics Department for going above and beyond in this situation. Sam is a fighter and is in great spirits. We couldn’t have a better leader for this team."

WARNING: The video below is graphic