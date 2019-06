- It was a nice start to Saturday but heat and humidity will quickly move in, according to our Neighborhood Storm Watch Team. It will be 92 today.

There is an Air Quality Alert until 8 p.m. due to the humidity and high temps.

Saturday's weather pattern will basically be repeated over the next several days.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day but unlikely. The best chances are on Friday for rain and showers.

Moisture that is moving northward is giving the Charlotte area worse humidity levels.