The Gaston County District Attorney released police body camera video from a deadly deputy chase last month, leaving one man dead and another hurt. Authorities have charged the driver Joshua Soule with second degree murder, DWI, and fleeing the scene.
The video is from the officer’s perspective after they chased down a suspect who was driving erratically, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.
They say Joshua Soule hit two people, killing one man before he crashed. Neighbors believe it was the deputy that hit two people but tonight the video speaks for itself.